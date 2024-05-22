Defenseman Vincent Iorio Loaned to Hershey

May 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that defenseman Vincent Iorio has been loaned to Hershey.

Iorio, 21, officially returns to the Bears' roster after suffering an injury with Washington in April. He played in 60 games with Hershey this season, scoring 14 points (4g, 10a). He won the John Travers/Steve Summers Award for recording the best plus/minus on the team at +26. His last appearance with Hershey was March 26 vs. Providence. He was recalled by Washington on March 27, skating in six regular season games with the Capitals. He made his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut with Washington at New York on April 21.

The native of Coquitlam, British Columbia scored 22 points (2g, 20a) in 63 games for Hershey during his rookie season in 2022-23. He had five points in 16 playoff games (1g, 4a) including collecting an assist in the Game 7 win at Coachella Valley to lead Hershey to the franchise's 12th Calder Cup.

The Bears skate in Game 3 of the best-of-five Atlantic Division Finals tonight against the Hartford Wolf Pack at 7 p.m. at XL Center. Fans can head to The Bears Den at the Hershey Lodge for a playoff watch party presented by Labatt Blue, featuring a $5 Labatt Blue draft special. Reservations are not accepted, and seating is first come, first serve. Tonight's Game 3 will also air on television locally on WPMT FOX 43.2 Antenna TV, and in the Washington, D.C. area on Monumental Sports Network, and fans can also watch via AHLTV.

American Hockey League Stories from May 22, 2024

