Record Year: A Look Back at Some of the Records Set by the 2023-24 IceHogs

May 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
The 25th Season of IceHogs Hockey was a record-setting year. Several individuals set new franchise marks, and the team achieved new milestones throughout the season.
Stauber's 13-Game Win Streak
Record: Win Streak by Goaltender
Previous Record: 7 - Jason LaBarbera (2/4/14 - 2/25/14)
New Record: 13 - Jaxson Stauber (2/10/24 - 4/14/24)
Stauber's Points
Record: Points by a Goaltender (Single Season)
Previous Record: 3 - Corey Crawford (2007-08), Wade Flaherty (2007-08)
New Record: 5 - Jaxson Stauber (2023-24)
Stauber's Goal and Shutout
February 17, 2024
Jaxson Stauber Becomes First-Ever AHL Goaltender to Score Goal and Record Shutout in Same Game
Record: First AHL goaltender to ever record a shutout and a goal in the same game
Previous Record: None
New Record: Jaxson Stauber - 2/16/24 vs. Chicago
Dach's Hat Trick and Shootout Goal
Record: First IceHogs player to ever record a hat trick and a shootout goal in the same game
Previous Record: None
New Record: Colton Dach - 11/18/23 at Iowa
Seney Sets Mark for Most Points by Winger
Record: Most Points by IceHogs Winger (Single Season)
Previous Record: 59 - David Gust (2022-23)
New Record: 63 - Brett Seney (2023-24)
---
Record: Most Assists by IceHogs Winger (Single Season)
Previous Record: 36 - Lukas Reichel (2021-22)
New Record: 40 - Brett Seney (2023-24)
Commesso Youngest to Record Shutout
Record: Youngest IceHogs Goaltender to Record Shutout
Previous Record: 21 years, 5 months, 0 days - Arvid Soderblom - 1/19/21 at Chicago
New Record: 21 years, 3 months, 9 days - Drew Commesso - 10/28/23 vs. Grand Rapids
Commesso's 19 Saves in Playoff Period
Record: Most Saves by an IceHogs Goaltender in a Period During Playoffs
Previous Record: 18 - Arvid Soderblom (5/14/22 at Chicago, 1st period, Game 2), Corey Crawford (5/9/08 at Chicago, 2nd period, Game 5)
New Record: 19 - Drew Commesso (5/3/24 at Grand Rapids, 1st period, Game 3)
Shutouts by Rookies
Record: Most Shutouts by a Rookie Goaltender (Tied)
Previous Record: 2 - Several
New Record: 2 - Jaxson Stauber & Drew Commesso (2023-24)
Rookie Goalies
Record: First Time IceHogs Exclusively Used Rookie Goalies
Previous Record: None
New Record: Jaxson Stauber, Drew Commesso, Mitchell Weeks
14 Wins in 16 Games
Record: Most Wins by IceHogs in 16-Game Span
Previous Record: 13 - 10/25/15-11/26/14
New Record: 14 - 2/21/24-4/2/24
Jersey Auction Funds Raised
Record: Most Money Raised by Annual Jersey Auction
Previous Record: $80,124 (2017-18)
New Record: $84,633 (2023-24)
