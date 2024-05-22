Atlantic Division Finals Game 3 Preview: Bears at Wolf Pack, 7 p.m.

May 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hartford, CT) - The Hershey Bears take on the Hartford Wolf Pack tonight in Game 3 of the Atlantic Division Finals. Hershey leads the best-of-five series two games to none, and a win tonight will send Hershey to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second consecutive postseason.

Hershey Bears (5-1) vs. Hartford Wolf Pack (5-4)

May 22, 2024 | 7 p.m. | XL Center | Hershey leads series, 2-0

Referees: Beau Halkidis (48), Jordan Samuels-Thomas (42)

Linespersons: Brandon Grillo (79), Luke Pye (42)

Game 3 Watch Party - Fans can head to The Bears Den at the Hershey Lodge for a playoff watch party presented by Labatt Blue, featuring a $5 Labatt Blue draft special. Reservations are not accepted, and seating is first come, first serve.

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, and FOX43 sports director Todd Sadowski on the call

TELEVISION: Antenna TV (WPMT FOX 43.2, Xfinity Ch. 247 and 1178, Verizon FiOS Ch. 463, Blue Ridge Ephrata Ch. 91, and Blue Ridge Newberry/Duncannon Ch. 88); Monumental Sports Network (Washington, D.C. market)

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM (joined in-progress), Capitals Radio, In-Arena on 88.9 FM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream , Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m., Television coverage starts at 7 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

Hershey took Game 2 on Saturday by a 4-2 score, as Ivan Miroshnichenko opened the game with a power-play strike at 2:50 of the first, then scored on a dazzling individual effort at 13:32 of the second to make it 2-0. Ethen Frank lit the lamp at 4:25 of the third and Hendrix Lapierre made it 4-0 at 8:30, before Jake Leschyshyn spoiled Hunter Shepard's shutout bid at 17:02 and Anton Blidh scored with Dylan Garand pulled at 19:11 to close out the scoring.

NELSON PASSES MATHERS FOR FOURTH IN AHL PLAYOFF COACHING WINS:

Hershey's 4-2 win in Game 2 gave Bears head coach Todd Nelson his 61st AHL playoff victory, moving him past Hockey Hall of Famer and Bears legend Frank Mathers for sole possession of fourth place in AHL history. Nelson trails only John Paddock (77), Fred "Bun" Cook (75), and John Anderson (68). 19 of Nelson's 61 playoff victories have come behind the bench for the Chocolate and White, which ranks eighth in franchise history, and 41 behind Mathers' 60, which leads the club. Nelson's .731 win percentage (19-7) in the postseason with Hershey currently ranks second in franchise history, ahead of Bruce Boudreau (.725, 29-11) and behind Doug Gibson (.857, 12-2).

GAME-WINNING GLORY:

Ethen Frank earned his league-leading fourth playoff game-winning goal in Saturday's Game 2 victory, tying Alexandre Giroux and Graham Mink (2009), Blair Atcheynum (1997), and Jim Pearson (1974) for the most game-winning goals in a playoff year. Frank is also only the second player in franchise history to record three game-winning goals in three consecutive playoff games (May 11 at Lehigh Valley, May 16 vs. Hartford, May 18 vs. Hartford), joining Pearson's performance in 1974 (April 19 at Baltimore, April 20 vs. Baltimore, April 27 vs. Providence). Giroux is the franchise's all-time leader in career playoff game-winners, with 10, while Atcheynum is tied with Eddie Stankiewicz for the club record for most game-winners in a single playoff series, with Atcheynum notching three in the 1997 Mid-Atlantic Division Semifinals against Kentucky, while Stankiewicz scored three in the 1959 Calder Cup Finals against Buffalo.

MIRO MAGIC:

Ivan Miroshnichenko is tied with Ethen Fank for the team lead with five goals, all of which have come over the course of his last three games. The 2022 first-round pick of the Washington Capitals is second in AHL playoff goal-scoring among rookies, trailing only Milwaukee's Zach L'Heureux. Miroshnichenko and Frank are the first Bears to enjoy a three-game playoff goal-scoring streak since Nate Schmidt in the 2015 Calder Cup Playoffs, which coincidentally occurred during Hershey's playoff series against the Wolf Pack.

BEARS BITES:

The Bears announced earlier this morning that defenseman Vincent Iorio has been loaned to the club by the Washington Capitals...Joe Snively is enjoying a three-game assist streak (4a), and is Hershey's active leader among all-time playoff scorers against Hartford, with five points (0g, 5a) in five total games...Hendrix Lapierre has a three-game point streak (1g, 4a)...Hunter Shepard is a lifetime 5-0-0 in the playoffs against Hartford with a 1.57 goals-against average and a .957 save percentage...Aaron Ness is Hershey's active leader for career playoff games with 58, and he is two games away from tying Larry Zeidel (60 GP) for 10th in franchise history. Ness' 15 career playoff assists are tied for 11th in franchise history among defensemen with Pascal Trépanier and his next assist will move him into a four-way tie for eighth with Rich Brennan, Mike Gaul, and Steve Smith... Hershey's 18.67 penalty minutes per game are the third-most among playoff teams... The Bears are tied with Milwaukee with the most wins (4) when scoring first...Hershey is second in both goals scored per game (3.67) and goals against per game (1.67).

ON THIS DATE:

May 22, 2010 - Hershey advanced to the Calder Cup Finals with a 3-2 overtime victory over the Manchester Monarchs in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Boyd Kane scored his first goal of the 2010 Calder Cup Playoffs at 7:06 into overtime to elate the GIANT Center crowd of 10,026. All four of Hershey's victories in the series were decided in overtime by identical 3-2 scores.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.