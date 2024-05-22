Wolf Pack Look to Keep Calder Cup Dreams Alive in Game 3
May 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack will face elimination for the third time during the Calder Cup Playoffs. Tonight, the Wolf Pack returns home for Game 3 of the Atlantic Division Finals against the Hershey Bears. The Bears lead the series 2-0 and can clinch a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals with a win tonight.
The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., and coverage is available on AHLTV and Mixlr.
Tale of The Tape:
The Wolf Pack and Bears met four times during the regular season, with the Bears taking three of the four meetings. The Wolf Pack posted a record of 1-2-0-1, while the Bears went 3-1-0-0. The Bears have won each of the last five head-to-head meetings, including Game 1 and Game 2 of the Atlantic Division Finals.
Hershey took their stranglehold on the series with a 4-2 triumph in Game 2 on Saturday night at the Giant Center. Ivan Miroshnichenko opened the scoring 2:50 into the hockey game, beating Dylan Garand over the right shoulder on the game's first powerplay.
Miroshnichenko extended the lead to 2-0 at 13:32 of the second period, scoring his second goal of the game and third of the series on a beautiful individual effort. Ethen Frank potted the eventual game-winning goal, his second of the series, at 4:25 of the third period. He took a pass in front of the net from Lucas Johansen and snuck a shot by Garand for his fifth goal of the Calder Cup Playoffs.
Hendrix Lapierre then deflected a Jake Massie shot home at 8:30 to balloon the lead to 4-0.
The Wolf Pack scored twice late, converting on a pair of redirections. Jake Leschyshyn got the club on the board at 17:02, tipping in a shot from Victor Mancini. Anton Blidh then got a piece of a Nikolas Brouillard bid at 19:11, cutting the deficit to 4-2.
Time would run out, however, as the Bears hung on for a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series.
Wolf Pack Outlook:
The Wolf Pack are 2-0 when facing elimination during the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs. They defeated the Charlotte Checkers 3-2 in overtime in Game 2 of their First Round series on April 27 th . The Wolf Pack completed the comeback the next day, winning Game 3 3-1 to win the series 2-1.
Brett Berard led the Wolf Pack with four shots in Game 2. He has a team-high 29 through nine playoff games. Mancini posted a +2 +/- rating in the Game 2 loss on Saturday night. He leads the team in playoff +/- with a +6 rating.
Leschyshyn's goal in Game 2 was the fourth consecutive goal he scored for the Wolf Pack. He notched both goals in the team's 2-1 overtime victory in Game 4 against the Providence Bruins on May 10 th and the club's only goal in their 6-1 loss in Game 1 to the Bears.
Leschyshyn leads the Wolf Pack with five goals during the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs. His six points (5 g, 1 a) are tied with Riley Nash (4 g, 2 a) and Berard (1 g, 5 a) for the team lead. Berard's five assists lead the club in that department.
Bears Outlook:
The Bears, thanks to their 4-2 victory in Game 2, are now 4-0 at the Giant Center during the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs. Including the regular season, the Bears are now 33-7-0-0 at home this season.
Miroshnichenko now has goals in three straight games. Game 2 was his second career multi-goal outing in the Calder Cup Playoffs. The rookie notched two goals in the club's Game 4 victory over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on May 11 th .
Pierrick Dubé led the Bears with six shots in Game 2.
Through two games in the Atlantic Division Finals, the Bears hold a +4 advantage on special teams. The club is three-for-nine on the powerplay and nine-for-nine on the penalty kill with a shorthanded goal.
Frank and Miroshnichenko lead the Bears in goals this postseason with five each. Lapierre, meanwhile, paces the club in points with eight (3 g, 5 a) through six games.
Game Information:
WATCH: AHLTV
LISTEN: Mixlr
Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:45 p.m. on both AHLTV and Mixlr.
