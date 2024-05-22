Bears Announce Schedule for Eastern Conference Finals vs. Cleveland

May 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have announced the schedule for the club's Eastern Conference Finals playoff series versus the Cleveland Monsters. Hershey, the No. 1-seeded club in the Atlantic Division and the defending Calder Cup Champions, will square off with Cleveland, the No. 1-seeded team in the North Division, in a best-of-seven series.

The complete schedule is as follows:

Game 1 - Thursday, May 30 vs. Cleveland, GIANT Center, 7 p.m.

Game 2 - Saturday, June 1 vs. Cleveland, GIANT Center, 7 p.m.

Game 3 - Tuesday, June 4 at Cleveland, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, 7 p.m.

Game 4 - Thursday, June 6 at Cleveland, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, 7 p.m.

*Game 5 - Saturday, June 8 at Cleveland, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, 7 p.m.

*Game 6 - Monday, June 10 vs. Cleveland, GIANT Center, 7 p.m.

*Game 7 - Wednesday, June 12 vs. Cleveland, GIANT Center, 7 p.m.

*If Necessary. All times are Eastern.

Tickets for Hershey's home games will go on sale on Thursday, May 23 at 10 a.m. online via Ticketmaster.

This marks the second consecutive season that Hershey has advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals. Hershey will be looking to advance to the Calder Cup Finals for the 25th time in franchise history, and the Bears are attempting to become the fist AHL team to win back-to-back Calder Cup since Hershey did it in 2008-09 and 2009-10. This marks the first playoff series between Hershey and Cleveland since the two teams met in the 2016 Calder Cup Finals when the then Lake Erie Monsters played in the Western Conference.

Fans are asked to continue to check HersheyBears.com and the club's social media channels for the latest updates on the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs.

