Condors Sign Leading Scorer Seth Griffith to Two-Year Deal

May 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that the team has signed RW Seth Griffith to a two-year American Hockey League contract through the 2025-26 season.

Griffith, 31, has played 11 professional seasons in the National Hockey League and the AHL. A prolific scorer, Griffith is second in scoring during his AHL career, notching 572 points (190g-382a) in 619 games since 2013. He has led his team in scoring in six seasons, including the past three seasons in Bakersfield.

After joining the Condors during the 2020-21 season, the Wallaceburg, Ontario native is the team's AHL franchise leader in scoring with 231 points (72g-159a) in 243 games. Griffith finished the 2023-24 season tied for eighth in the league scoring race with 63 points (15g-48a) in 68 games. In 2021-22, he became the first Condors player to hit 30 goals in a single season en route to being named to the AHL's Second All-Star Team.

Originally a fifth-round selection by Boston in the 2012 NHL Draft, Griffith has skated in 80 career NHL games with the Bruins, Toronto, Florida, Buffalo and Edmonton, totaling eight goals and 11 assists.

