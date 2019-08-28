Defenseman Trey Phillips Bolsters Rush Blue Line

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that defenseman Trey Phillips has been signed by the Rush for the 2019-20 ECHL season.

The 5'9", 185-pound defenseman comes to the Rush following an impressive rookie season of professional hockey, which began in the ECHL with the Jacksonville IceMen. In Jacksonville, he recorded 4 assists in 20 contests before being traded to the Fort Wayne Komets. Phillips appeared in an additional 22 games, and scored 3 goals with an additional 4 assists for 7 points. He completed his inaugural professional campaign "down under" in the Australian Ice Hockey League as a member of the Newcastle Northstars, earning 19 points (5g-13ast) in 15 contests.

"Talking with former teammates, I heard Rapid City was a great place to play. Coach Tetrault is the main reason I decided to sign. I'm very much looking forward to playing for him," Phillips commented on joining the Rush in 2019-20. "My first year pro was a bit of a roller coaster, especially getting traded for the first time. That said, I'm excited to build on last year, and work to establish myself as a key player for the Rush. I'm as a puck-moving defenseman that skates well. I'm focused on the process, and am very excited to work towards a championship with the Rush."

"Trey is a young and hungry player that will provide needed depth to our defense corps, especially because he's a left shot defenseman," Rush Head Coach Daniel Tetrault said of Phillips' signing. "Trey has a great shot from the blue line that finds a way through, which is crucial for generating offense. He's defensively sound across the entire playing surface, and is a great skater. I'm interested to see what he provides us in camp on the back-end."

Hailing from Okotoks, Alberta, Phillips joined the professional ranks of hockey following a four-year stay in the NCAA with the University of Vermont. As a Catamount, he appeared in 100 games and registered 15 points to his credit (4g-11ast). Before his college hockey career began, Phillips boasted a tremendous career in the AJHL, playing with the Canmore Eagles for parts of five seasons. He earned 119 points in 200 games, and in 2014 was the AJHL's leading scoring defenseman (65pts), an AJHL North All-Star, AJHL Most Outstanding Defenseman and Most Valuable Player, and the top defenseman in the CJHL.

