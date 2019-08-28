F Drew Melanson Stays in North Division, Signs with Royals

Reading, PA - Forward Drew Melanson has agreed to an ECHL contract with the Reading Royals for the 2019-20 season, Head Coach Kirk MacDonald announced Wednesday. The 24-year-old tallied 12 goals and 29 points in 50 games for Maine as a rookie last season and earned 10 AHL games with Hartford (1g). A former RPI and Boston University winger, Melanson is the second former Mariners player to join Reading (Garrett Cecere) this offseason.

2019-20 Royals roster

Defensemen (5): #6 Garrett Cecere, #19 Garret Cockerill, #27 Jeremy Beaudry, #75 Joe Masonius, #77 Jimmy Mazza

Forwards (10): #7 Trevor Gooch, #9 Brayden Low, #13 Olivier Labelle, #15 Trevor Yates, #17 Brendan Robbins, #18 Judd Peterson, #21 Frank DiChiara, #23 Drew Melanson, #28 Brady Wiffen, #81 Corey Mackin

They said it

Melanson: "The Royals' style of play is very fast and good for a skilled forward. I think it's a great opportunity to try to jump back into the AHL and have a good experience in the ECHL."

MacDonald: "We saw Drew play a lot last season and know his elite skating ability will be a great fit in our system. He is someone who can play a lot of different roles for us, and we expect his production to increase with a year of experience at the ECHL level under his belt."

Career notes

The left-handed shot stands 5-foot-11 and weighs 168 pounds. With Maine, he posted two multi-goal games and five multi-point games. Melanson played seven contests against Reading last season (3a).

Melanson won the Hockey East Championship and played all 40 games in his graduate transfer season at Boston University (2017-18), registering six goals and 19 points. The Terriers made it to the regional finals. At RPI, Melanson had his best offensive season (9g, 11a) as a freshman and was named to the 2014-15 ECAC All-Rookie Team. Melanson made it to the 2014 Clark Cup Finals while playing with Waterloo in the USHL.

He won three state titles at Delbarton School, the same prep institution former Royals forward and 2007 Stanley Cup Champion George Parros attended. Melanson is a native of Paramus, NJ.

