Solar Bears Add Forward Darian Romanko

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the club has agreed to terms with rookie forward Darian Romanko for the 2019-20 season.

"Darian got into some games at this level late in the season, and we feel his game translated well," Solar Bears head coach and general manager Drake Berehowsky said. "He's got solid defensive instincts and we feel there's room for him to continue to grow his offensive game."

Romanko (ro-MAYN-ko), 24, began his pro career this past spring in a three-game stint with the Norfolk Admirals, in which he recorded two points (1g-1a) for Norfolk.

"I was already aware of the team's track record on the ice, but as I went through the recruitment process, I learned about how the organization treats its players and encourages them to perform at their best," Romanko said. "I'm beyond excited to play for the Solar Bears and cannot wait for the season to start."

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound forward enjoyed a four-year collegiate career with the University of Minnesota, where he skated in 137 career games with the Golden Gophers program, posting totals of 21 points (7g-14a) and 59 penalty minutes. As a senior, Romanko served as one of the team's alternate captains, and during his sophomore and junior seasons was the only player on the team to appear in all 38 games in each campaign. Romanko helped Minnesota earn back-to-back Big Ten regular season championships in 2016 and 2017.

The Shoreview, Minnesota native played his junior hockey for the Minnesota Wilderness of the North American Hockey League, tallying 102 points (51g-51a) and 88 penalty minutes in 114 games. During the 2015 NAHL playoffs, Romanko helped lead the Wilderness to the Robertson Cup for the organization's first-ever championship and led the junior circuit in postseason scoring with 19 points (7g-12a) in 17 playoff contests.

Additionally, forward Tayler Thompson will be suspended by the team after signing with Piráti Chomutov of the Czech Republic. Thompson, 26, had originally agreed to terms with Orlando on Aug. 6. By placing Thompson on suspension at the opening of training camp, the Solar Bears will retain his ECHL rights.

