Individual Tickets on Sale September 10th

Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that individual tickets for the 2019-20 season will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 10th.

Season ticket holders will have a chance to purchase additional tickets on Monday, September 9th, a day earlier than the general public.

The Thunder will be entering their 28th season in the Air Capital and sixth year in the ECHL. Wichita looks to get back to the playoffs behind the guidance of new head coach, Bruce Ramsay.

Wichita will open the season at home on Friday and Saturday, October 11th and 12th and will host the ECHL All-Star Classic on Wednesday January 22nd, 2020. Get your tickets now for the league's annual showcase that features some of the best young talent across the ECHL.

Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now. Get your seats for just $34 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

