Beast Bring Back 30-Goal Scorer Todd for 19-20

August 28, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Brampton Beast News Release





BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - The Brampton Beast announce today that they have re-signed forward Nathan Todd for the 2019-20 ECHL season.

Todd, 23, was one of the brightest spots for Brampton this past season. The Kemptville, Ontario, native scored 30 goals and 60 total points over the course of 71 games this past season.

It was a breakout campaign for the young forward, whose previous career high was 15 points with the Beast during the 2017-18 season.

The Beast coaching staff relied heavily on Todd to be a dependable and steady presence in all three zones on the ice.

In the latter stages of the season, Todd was given the responsibility of wearing an "A" for the club. It was the first time he had worn a letter in his career to date.

Todd's ECHL experience includes a stop with the Quad City Mallards back in 2016-17. He also has seven games of American Hockey League action under his belt, which came with the Binghamton Senators.

The Beast open their seventh season on Saturday, October 12th at the CAA Centre vs. the Toledo Walleye.

For more information, visit https://www.bramptonbeast.com/ or call the office at 905 564 1684.

For more information or general media inquiries on the Brampton Beast please contact Anthony Fusco, Public Relations Coordinator at (905) 564-1684 or afusco@bramptonbeast.com.

