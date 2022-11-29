December 6th Is Now $3 Beer Night

November 29, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







Grab some $3 domestic drafts and watch the Havoc battle the Evansville Thunderbolts next Tuesday, December 6th!

Purchase your tickets now by calling the Havoc Office, in-person at the VBC Box Office, or online via Ticketmaster.

Make sure to outfit the hockey fan in your life with some Havoc Gear this Christmas! Visit HavocGear.comor stop by our team store inside the Havoc office at the VBC Monday-Friday 9am-5pm!

Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2022

