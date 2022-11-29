Bobcats Part Ways with Sarcona

November 29, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Vermilion County Bobcats News Release







The Vermilion County Bobcats of the SPHL have relieved the head coaching duties of TJ Sarcona effective immediately. A new head coach will be formally announced tomorrow, along with other staff additions. The organization would like to thank TJ for his time here and that we wish him nothing but the best in his future coaching career.

The Bobcats will have another three games in three days, starting on Friday when the team travels to Peoria to take on the defending SPHL champion Rivermen. Puck drop is at 7:15 and you can catch all the action on HockeyTV.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.