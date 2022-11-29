SPHL Announces Suspension

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Tuesday announced the following suspensions:

Pensacola's Malik Johnson

Pensacola's Malik Johnson has been suspended four games as a result of a boarding incident at 17:20 of the second period of Game 63, Pensacola at Knoxville, played on Friday, November 25.

Johnson sat out games against Knoxville (November 26) and Macon (November 27) and will miss upcoming games against Huntsville (December 2)-Âand Birmingham (December 3).

Quad City's Filip Virgili

Quad City's Filip Virgili has been suspended one game as a result of his actions in Game 64, Quad City at Peoria, played on Friday, November 25.

Virgili was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for elbowing at 17:03 of the second period.

Virgili sat out Quad City's game against Peoria on November 26.

