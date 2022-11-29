Bulls' Michael Gillespie Named Warrior/SPHL Player of the Week

November 29, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release









Michael Gillespie of the Birmingham Bulls

(Birmingham Bulls, Credit: Seth Allen/Birmingham Bulls) Michael Gillespie of the Birmingham Bulls(Birmingham Bulls, Credit: Seth Allen/Birmingham Bulls)

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) an- nounced today that Michael Gillespie of the Birmingham Bulls has been named the Warrior/SPHL Player of the Week for November 21-27.

Gillespie tallied four goals and three assists and was +7 as Birmingham took two of three games over the Holiday weekend.

After being held scoreless in a 2-1 loss to Huntsville on Thanksgiving, Gillespie picked up an assist, his 10th of the season as the Bulls would go on to defeat Vermilion County 3-2. Saturday, Gillespie closed out the week, with a career night, scoring four goals and adding two assists as the Bulls cruised to a 7-2 victory over the Bobcats. His four goal night was the leagues first sine January, 8th 2022 when Pen- sacola's Weiland Perrish turned the trick against Evansville.

The New City, NY native now ranks tied for the league lead in goals (10), ranks second in points (22), and plus/minus (+11-Tied), and is tied for third in assists (12).

Other nominees for the Warrior Player of the Week were: Scott Kirton, Evansville (2g, 2a, +3), Nick Lati- novich, Huntsville (1-1-0, 2.52 gaa, 0.925 sv%), Rhett Kingston, Macon (2g, 1a), Garrett Milan, Pensacola (1g, 6a, ppg), Alec Baer, Peoria (3g, 1a, 2ppg), Nick Ford, Roanoke (2g, 1a, +2), Kevin Resop, Quad City (1-1-0, 2.03 gaa, 0.951 sv%)

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.