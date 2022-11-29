Bulls' Michael Gillespie Named Warrior/SPHL Player of the Week
November 29, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) an- nounced today that Michael Gillespie of the Birmingham Bulls has been named the Warrior/SPHL Player of the Week for November 21-27.
Gillespie tallied four goals and three assists and was +7 as Birmingham took two of three games over the Holiday weekend.
After being held scoreless in a 2-1 loss to Huntsville on Thanksgiving, Gillespie picked up an assist, his 10th of the season as the Bulls would go on to defeat Vermilion County 3-2. Saturday, Gillespie closed out the week, with a career night, scoring four goals and adding two assists as the Bulls cruised to a 7-2 victory over the Bobcats. His four goal night was the leagues first sine January, 8th 2022 when Pen- sacola's Weiland Perrish turned the trick against Evansville.
The New City, NY native now ranks tied for the league lead in goals (10), ranks second in points (22), and plus/minus (+11-Tied), and is tied for third in assists (12).
Other nominees for the Warrior Player of the Week were: Scott Kirton, Evansville (2g, 2a, +3), Nick Lati- novich, Huntsville (1-1-0, 2.52 gaa, 0.925 sv%), Rhett Kingston, Macon (2g, 1a), Garrett Milan, Pensacola (1g, 6a, ppg), Alec Baer, Peoria (3g, 1a, 2ppg), Nick Ford, Roanoke (2g, 1a, +2), Kevin Resop, Quad City (1-1-0, 2.03 gaa, 0.951 sv%)
