Dawgs Sign Macdonald to PTO

November 29, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release









Defenseman John MacDonald with the Danbury Hat Tricks

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Tuesday that defenseman John MacDonald has signed a player tryout contract with the Dawgs. He'll be eligible to suit up for Roanoke's three games this weekend starting on Thursday night, and will wear number 44.

MacDonald is currently in his second professional season, having played all of his pro games for the FPHL's Danbury Hat Tricks up to this point. This season, the left-shot defenseman has two goals and eight assists in just 13 games, which is tied for the fifth-most points among all blue-liners in the FPHL. In his rookie season last year, MacDonald had six goals and 24 assists in 43 regular season games for the Hat Tricks. Prior to his professional career, the Canonsburg, Pennsylvania native played one season in the EHL for Team Maryland after wrapping up his USHS eligibility.

Roanoke will be at home to take on the Knoxville Ice Bears on Thursday, December 1 at 7:05 p.m. EST, and you can watch the game on HockeyTV or listen for free on Mixlr. Season tickets and single-game tickets are available by calling the Rail Yard Dawgs office, visiting the 'Tickets' page on our website, or by visiting the Berglund Center box office.

