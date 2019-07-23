De Los Santos Wins It in Extras for Red Hot C's

(Nat Bailey Stadium - Vancouver, B.C.) - Trailing by three heading to the bottom of the 8th, it might have been easy for the Canadians to pack it in knowing that it was the final game of the first half with Spokane already laying claim to the North Division pennant. Vancouver opted to fight back and after scoring three runs in the bottom of the 8th, saw 3B Luis De Los Santos snap an 0-for-22 drought vs. Tri-City with a walkoff single that help the Canadians top Tri-City 4-3 in 10 innings on Monday. The win improved Vancovuer to 9-3 (.750) over the past two weeks of the season.

RHP William Gaston went four innings allowing just one unearned run before handing the ball off to the Canadians bullpen. RHP Luis Quinones dazzled in relief but ran into a pair of runs in the top of the 8th inning when a pair of walks came back to bite him shortly after exiting the game in favour of RHP Andy McGuire. The sidearmer allowed both runs to score on a hard hit single from Dust Devils LF Mason House that extended the Tri-City lead to 3-0.

Vancouver was held scoreless over the first seven innings of the game but caught a handful of breaks in the bottom of the 8th inning when the first two batters ( SS Tanner Morris & 1B Trevor Schwecke) reached base on errors followed by a walk to DH Philip Clarke to load the bases without an out. Shortly after RF Adrian Ramos was hit in the head by a 93-mph fastball from Tri-City reliever RHP Deyvi Mendez to put the Canadians on the board, the Dust Devils went to their pen pulling out RHP Masox Fox. Fox allowed a single to C Jesus Lopez scoring Schwecke and two batters later 3B Luis De Los Santos hit into a Fielder's Choice scoring Clarke to even the game at 3-3.

Both teams exchanged missed opportunities with runners at third and no out in the bottom of the 9th and top of the 10th innings respectively - but in the home half of the 10th inning, with DH Philip Clarke at third base (began inning at second, advanced to third on single from C Jesus Lopez) - 3B Luis De Los Santos snapped an 0-for-22 drought vs. Tri-City with a seeing-eye single over SS Jordy Barley cashing in Clarke and giving the Canadians a second straight sweep of the Dust Devils.

With the win, Vancouver finishes the first-half with a 15-23 (.395) record while Tri-City drops to 16-22 (.421).

Vancouver will open the second half of the season on Tuesday, July 23rd at 7:05pm vs. Everett as we celebrate Pride Night out at historic Nat Bailey Stadium presented by Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation.

