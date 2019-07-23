AquaSox Announce Boyd as New Manager

The Everett AquaSox are proud to announce that Louis Boyd will become the 13th manager in the franchise's history, effective immediately. Boyd, a former AquaSox player, will join the team from the Mariners Class-A Advanced affiliate in Modesto, where he was the infield coach up until getting the news from Mariners Director of Player Development Andy McKay that he was headed back to Everett.

"My jaw hit the floor, I was just surprised and excited," Boyd said. "I can't wait to have any kind of impact I can have on these kids' careers."

A 25-year-old native of Vancouver, Canada, Boyd was drafted by the Mariners in the 24th round of the 2017 draft after playing at the University of Arizona. He split the 2017 season between three minor league teams, including six games for the AquaSox, where he hit .250 with a .385 on-base percentage while playing at shortstop and second base.

"There's been a bunch of changes to the field," Boyd said. "I was really excited to see the turf when I got here. The new video board is awesome. And I've always missed the crowds in Everett. It's been good to see the fans out in full force again."

He spent the 2018 season at Clinton and Modesto, where he hit .207 while playing every position except catcher, then transitioned into a coaching role for Modesto for the 2019 season.

"Being a manager has always been in the back of my mind," Boyd said. "My strengths as a player were thinking the game, helping out and being there for my teammates, and bringing energy to the team. I think those are the same strengths as what a coach should have."

Boyd credits current Modesto manager Denny Hocking and former Modesto manager Mitch Canham for giving him advice as he transitioned from playing to coaching. Hocking would allow Boyd to stand next to him in the dugout and begin to gain a manager's perspective of the game, even as a player.

At 25 years old, Boyd will be the youngest manager in the Northwest League, and only a couple years older than some of the AquaSox players. But Boyd sees that as an advantage, even if he acknowledges some people may not at first.

"My connections with the players will be so much closer," Boyd said. "I know what they go through on a daily basis, because I was being prepared to do the same thing within the past couple years. I understand how they work and what they're trying to achieve."

Boyd's first game at the helm will be Tuesday, August 23 in his hometown of Vancouver against the Canadians. The AquaSox will be back at Funko Field starting Friday, August 26 for a three-game series with Tri-City. Group tickets, family outings and ticket packages are available for Friday night's game! For tickets, visit AquaSox.com.

