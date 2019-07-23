Frogs Drop Series Final in Extras, 9-7

July 23, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release





EVERETT, Wash. - After taking the lead in the bottom of the first, the Frogs fail to clinch the rubber game, dropping the series against the Spokane Indians.

Spokane walked in Everett's first run of the game in the bottom of the first just before a force-out at first base allowed Patrick Frick to score. The Indians took the lead in the top of the third after Jake Hoover drove in a run with an RBI double followed by Kenen Irizarry hitting a two-run homer to center field. Irizarry hit another home run two innings later, this time driving in three runs and extending Spokane's lead to 6-2.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Frogs closed the gap. Robert Perez picked up two runs for Everett with a home run, followed by an RBI single delivered by Cade Marlowe, bringing the score to 6-5 heading into the sixth.

Frick drove in the tying run in the bottom of the eighth with a line-drive RBI single to left field. Spokane struck in the top of the 10th inning after Irizarry singled to left, driving in Hoover to win the game. Tanner Gardner tacked on two insurance runs for the Indians with a home run to right field before the inning was over.

Cash Gladfelter crushed an RBI double to deep left field, driving in one last run for the Frogs, but they were unable to comeback against Spokane.

At the plate, the Frogs registered 10 hits with four doubles and one home run. On the mound, Brandon Williamson finished two innings with four strikeouts and Juan Mercedes pitched five complete innings, giving up six earned runs while striking out seven batters. Kipp Rollings completed one inning and Garrett Westberg closed the final two innings.

Up next, the AquaSox hit the road and travel north for a three-game series against the Vancouver Canadians. Then, they'll return to Funko Field to play the Tri-City Dust Devils at home for the first time this season.

