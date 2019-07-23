Volcanoes Stop Late Comeback 6-5 for 7th Straight Win
July 23, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Salem-Keizer Volcanoes News Release
In the top of the sixth, after Boise takes a 2-0 lead, Alex Canario scores on a wild pitch that makes it 2-1 Boise.
In the top of the seventh, Kwanston Adkins hits a single that scores Jeff Houghtby and ties the game at 2.
The next batter, Tyler Fitzgerald , hits a triple into the gap in right center field, scoring Chris Corbett and Adkins to take a 4-2 lead over Boise.
Two batters later, Canario hits a two-run double to left center field that scores Fitzgerald and Hunter Bishop that makes it 6-2 Volcanoes.
Jacob Lopez throws a no decision, allowing 5 hits, two unearned runs and struck out 8 in 5 innings.
The Volcanoes will start the second half of the NWL season at Ron Tonkin Field against the Hillsboro Hops. Cooper Casad will make his first start of the year against Hillsboro's Tommy Henry.
• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...
Northwest League Stories from July 23, 2019
- Volcanoes Stop Late Comeback 6-5 for 7th Straight Win - Salem-Keizer Volcanoes
- De Los Santos Wins It in Extras for Red Hot C's - Vancouver Canadians
- Hawks Drop 6-5 to the Volcanoes to Close First Half - Boise Hawks
- Frogs Drop Series Final in Extras, 9-7 - Everett AquaSox
- Better Call Saal - Hillsboro Hops
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Salem-Keizer Volcanoes Stories
- Volcanoes Stop Late Comeback 6-5 for 7th Straight Win
- See You in September: Volcanoes Clinch 2019 NWL Playoff Berth
- Volcanoes Walk off against Boise
- "The Natural" - Volcanoes Welcome Baseball Coaching Legend Pat Casey
- July 18th: Volcanoes Squeeze One by Boise 2-1