Volcanoes Stop Late Comeback 6-5 for 7th Straight Win

July 23, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Salem-Keizer Volcanoes News Release





In the top of the sixth, after Boise takes a 2-0 lead, Alex Canario scores on a wild pitch that makes it 2-1 Boise.

In the top of the seventh, Kwanston Adkins hits a single that scores Jeff Houghtby and ties the game at 2.

The next batter, Tyler Fitzgerald , hits a triple into the gap in right center field, scoring Chris Corbett and Adkins to take a 4-2 lead over Boise.

Two batters later, Canario hits a two-run double to left center field that scores Fitzgerald and Hunter Bishop that makes it 6-2 Volcanoes.

Jacob Lopez throws a no decision, allowing 5 hits, two unearned runs and struck out 8 in 5 innings.

The Volcanoes will start the second half of the NWL season at Ron Tonkin Field against the Hillsboro Hops. Cooper Casad will make his first start of the year against Hillsboro's Tommy Henry.

