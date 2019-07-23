Hawks Drop 6-5 to the Volcanoes to Close First Half

BOISE, ID - In the final of a three game series, the Boise Hawks (Short Season A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies) came up just short against the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes (Short Season A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants) 6-5.

On his 22nd birthday, Isaac Collins scored the first run off of a wacky play; Aaron Schunk struck out swinging but the ball went wild so he could advance to first, Collins advanced to third in the meantime and when the catcher, Chris Corbett, tried to get the throw to first, it sailed into right field, bringing in Collins for a 1-0 lead. Bladimir Restituyo followed up with an RBI-single in the same inning that brought home Schunk and made it 2-0 after the third inning.

The top of the seventh inning saw five runs come across for the Volcanoes. Trailing by a run, Kwan Adkins tied up the ballgame 2-2 with a single into right field. With two runners on, Tyler Fitzgerald ripped an 2-RBI triple that gave the Volcanoes a 4-2 lead, then Alexander Canario doubled to bring in two runs after a walk to Hunter Bishop.

Salem-Keizer had a 6-2 advantage but then Aaron Schunk cut the deficit by one run when he lined a ball into left field, scoring Daniel Cope.

Schunk then followed up with an RBI-single in the bottom of the ninth inning that made it 6-5 but Salem-Keizer took the win after a caught line drive. This is now the fourth game in a row that Schunk has collected at least one RBI.

The Hawks will travel to Eugene to take on the Emeralds in a three-game series with first pitch at 7:05 PDT (8:05 MDT).

