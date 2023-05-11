Dawson Barteaux Recalled from Idaho

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that defenseman Dawson Barteaux has been recalled from loan to the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads and reassigned to Texas.

Barteaux, 23, compiled 24 points (2-22- 24) and a plus-five rating in 62 games for the Steelheads during the regular season and has three assists in seven ECHL playoff games so far. The third-year pro also appeared in two games for Texas in April.

He skated in 30 games for Texas in 2021-22, posting one goal and two assists, while adding eight assists in 11 games for the Steelheads. Barteaux also had two points (1-1- 2) in 25 games as a rookie for the Stars in 2020-21.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound native of Foxwarren, Manitoba was originally selected by Dallas in the sixth round (168th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

