Belleville Sens and Quinte Conservation Partnership Helping to Make a Positive Environmental Impact

BELLEVILLE, ON - It was a monumental afternoon for the Belleville Senators' inaugural "Break-A-Stick, Plant-A-Tree" initiative.

The Senators organization in conjunction with Quinte Conservation and student volunteers from St. Theresa Catholic Secondary School were able to plant a total of 250 trees and shrubs in a 6,888 square metre area of Riverside Park in Belleville, located on the east side of the Moira River, across the road from CAA Arena.

The event began with a special tree-planting ceremony and photo opportunity in which City of Belleville Mayor Neil R. Ellis, Belleville Senators Senior Vice President of Business Operations Breanne Matthews, and Quinte Conservation Chief Administrative Officer Brad McNevin shared their remarks on the positive environmental impact.

"It's about our environment, and what a recognition for the Senators to do a Break-A-Stick, Plant-A-Tree initiative," said City of Belleville Mayor Neil R. Ellis. "Thank you for helping. It means a lot, and hopefully, in ten years, we're driving by, and we'll see a whole forest here."

"It's been a wonderful project from start to finish. We're super excited to continue it for next year," said Belleville Senators Senior Vice President of Business Operations, Breanne Matthews."It's very exciting to have so many people that are part of our community to be part of this. We have lots of our team members here, lots of high school students and Quinte Conservation to get everyone on board. It's amazing."

"This is part of our real mandate is to restore places like this and having a local group like the Belleville Senators as our partner is an amazing opportunity," said Quinte Conservation Chief Administrative Officer, Brad McNevin.

"Our goal here today is to restore a buffer along the shoreline. At Quinte, Conservation Water Protection Agency, we're looking at ways that we can help protect water and slow and reduce the impacts of flooding. So we know when we put vegetation, trees and shrubs back on the landscape, they help to do all of those things as well as protect water sources," said Quinte Conservation, Outreach & Stewardship Coordinator, Maya Navort.

More information is available by contacting Belleville Sens Manager, Broadcast and Communications, David Foot (footd@bellevillesens.com), or Quinte Conservation Communications Specialist Kirsten Geisler (KGeisler@quinteconservation.ca).

About "Break-A-Stick, Plant-A-Tree"

At the beginning of the 2022-2023 season, the Belleville Senators and Quinte Conservation committed to planting a tree for every stick a Senators player broke. Throughout the 72-game campaign, 150 sticks were ultimately broken, while the Senators' organization also pledged a donation of another 100 trees and shrubs to be planted.

