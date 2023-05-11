Henderson Silver Knights Now Accepting Group Deposits for 2023-24 Season

May 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today that the team is now accepting refundable group deposits for the 2023-24 season. Groups who would like to sit in the lower bowl can place a deposit for just $20, and those who would like to sit in the Chambers can place a deposit for just $50.

Fans also have the opportunity to place a deposit to receive priority on group fan experiences, including our national anthem performance, pre-game ice time, post-game photos and more.

