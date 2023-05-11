Firebirds Box Office Open this Friday Ahead of Playoff Home Games Next Week

The Firebirds will open the box office at Acrisure Arena this Friday, May 12 starting at 10 a.m. for fans to purchase tickets on-site for the upcoming Round 3 Playoff home games which will begin on Monday, May 15th at 7 p.m. Additional games, if necessary, will take place on May 17 and 19, puck drop for both will be 7 p.m.

Fans can purchase tickets for hockey and all events at Acrisure Arena, without additional online fees, at the Ticketmaster Box Office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday. The box office will re-open again on Monday, May 15 at 10 a.m.

Round 3 Playoff tickets are on sale now starting at $29; group tickets are available starting at $30; and Round 3 Playoff Strip tickets start at $20.

FREE FIREBIRDS VIEWING PARTIES THIS WEEK!

The Firebirds will kick off Round 3 of the Calder Cup Playoffs by taking on the Calgary Wranglers with two road games to start the series. Join Firebirds fans from across the Coachella Valley for a FREE viewing party at Spotlight29 TODAY, May 11 and TOMORROW, Friday, May 12. Doors open at 5 p.m. with puck drop at 6 p.m. The event will feature:

Open seating at The Showroom at Spotlight29

Food & Beverage specials

Pop-up Firebirds Merchandise Shop

Photos with Fuego

Trivia and prizes with Grant Fuhr & Gino LaMont

Fans are encouraged to wear ICE BLUE for all Round 3 Games as we Ice The Competition in the quest for the Calder Cup!

