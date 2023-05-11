Wolf Pack Open Atlantic Division Finals in Hershey

May 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HERSHEY, PA - The Hartford Wolf Pack have arrived in Chocolatetown, USA for the 2023 Atlantic Division Finals. Tonight, the Wolf Pack open the best-of-five series against the Hershey Bears with Game One at the Giant Center.

Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. and coverage is available on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

The Wolf Pack and Bears met six times during the 2022-23 regular season, with the Bears taking four of the six meetings. Hershey posted a record of 4-2-0-0, while the Wolf Pack managed points in three games, going 2-3-0-1. The Wolf Pack posted a 1-2-0-0 record at the Giant Center, with their lone victory coming on November 20th by a final score of 4-2.

The sides last met on February 11th in Hershey, with the Bears prevailing by a final score of 2-1. Mike Sgarbossa opened the scoring 12:13 into the tilt, potting his 16th goal of the season. Just under three minutes later, at 15:08, Henrik Rybinski made it a 2-0 game with the first shorthanded goal of his career. The Bears two goals in the opening frame would be enough, despite a strong effort from the visitors.

Hartford outshot Hershey 13-7 in the middle stanza and got on the board courtesy of Will Cuylle. The rookie's 15th goal of the season put the Wolf Pack within one, but Hunter Shepard slammed the door shut from there. Shepard made 33 saves to cement the victory, earning first star honors on the night.

The Bears won each of the final three meetings between the sides, including the February 11th tilt. Hershey also took a 2-1 regulation decision on November 25th, and a 1-0 shootout verdict on November 26th. Both of those games were in Hartford.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack advanced to the Atlantic Division Finals thanks to a 4-0 shutout of the Providence Bruins in Game Four of their Atlantic Division Semifinals series. The victory gave the Wolf Pack a 3-1 series decision. Hartford is 5-1 through six games during the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Turner Elson scored his first goal of the playoffs 3:40 into Game Four, giving the Wolf Pack a lead they would not lose. Elson became the fifth different Wolf Pack skater to record a game-winning goal during the postseason. Jake Leschyshyn potted a rebound at 4:49 of the middle frame to extend the lead to 2-0. The goal was his first career Calder Cup Playoff marker. Ryan Carpenter then buried a rebound from the right-wing circle at 15:23, essentially ending the intrigue on this night.

Leschyshyn put home an empty net goal, his second of the night, 12:18 into the third period to make it a 4-0 game. Dylan Garand made 32 saves for his second career Calder Cup Playoff shutout.

Defenseman Ty Emberson leads the Calder Cup Playoffs in +/- with a +13 rating. Forward Anton Blidh is second in the league with a +11.

Tim Gettinger (2 g, 5 a) and Tanner Fritz (1 g, 6 a) lead the Wolf Pack in points through two rounds of the Calder Cup Playoffs. Lauri Pajuniemi, meanwhile, leads the team in goals with three through six games.

Bears Outlook:

The Bears completed a 3-1 series victory over the Charlotte Checkers with a 6-2 win in Game Four over the Charlotte Checkers on May 4th. Jake Wise and Riley Nash scored at 2:00 and 7:54 of the opening stanza, respectively, to give the Checkers a 2-0 lead after one. It would be all Bears from there, however.

Mason Morelli got Hershey on the board 10:15 into the middle stanza, then Beck Malenstyn tied the game at 19:44. Aliaksei Protas broke the tie 8:59 into the third period, firing home a powerplay goal that would stand as both the game-winning and series winning tally. Protas' second goal at 10:57 gave Hershey the insurance they needed to close out the series.

Riley Sutter and former Wolf Pack defenseman Dylan McIlrath both hit the empty net in the final few minutes to end the suspense.

Sam Anas leads the Bears in points with six (2 g, 4 a) through four games. Protas, meanwhile, leads the Bears in goals with three.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:45 p.m. on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

Game Two of the Atlantic Division Finals takes place this Saturday, May 13th, at 7:00 p.m. at the Giant Center in Hershey. The series shifts back to Hartford for Game Three on Wednesday, May 17th, at 7:00 p.m. For playoff ticket information please visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com/tickets/playoff-information.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.