Dawgs Sign Tyler Roy, Release Brody Claeys

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Monday that the team has signed goaltender Tyler Roy and placed goaltender Brody Claeys on waivers.

Roy has started in three games for Roanoke this season after playing in two games for the Dawgs last year. In his three starts earlier this season, the 25-year old goaltender went 2-1-0 with a .915 save percentage and a 2.69 goals against average. Roy has also appeared in 10 games this season for the FPHL's Columbus River Dragons, with a 1.96 goals against average, a .936 save percentage, and a 6-0-0 record. The six-foot-two netminder has also spent time with Macon and Fayetteville since he last suited up for Roanoke, as well as the ECHL's Reading Royals, but he didn't appear in a game for either of those three teams. The Brighton, Michigan native played his collegiate hockey at Neumann University (NCAA-DIII) and Manhattanville College (NCAA-DIII). In 34 career college games between the two schools, Roy went 11-16-2 with a 3.64 goals against average and a .894 save percentage.

Claeys was in his third season in the Star City, playing in 28 games for Roanoke with an 9-10-5 record in net for the Dawgs. During the 2022-2023 campaign, Claeys posted a .883 save clip with a 3.35 goals against average in his 11 appearances for Roanoke, and this season, Claeys had a .873 save percentage with a goals against average of 3.54. The Dauphin, Manitoba native spent most of the past two seasons in the ECHL, playing for five different teams and even earning a brief call-up to the AHL's Utica Comets last spring. In his four professional seasons, the six-foot-four goaltender has tallied an .886 save percentage and a combined 25-25-6 record between the pipes across his time in the ECHL and SPHL.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will host the Peoria Rivermen on Thursday night, February 1 at 7:05 P.M. EST at Berglund Center, and you can watch the game on Flo or listen in on Mixlr. Single game tickets for home games are on sale now at Berglund Center box office and online. Group tickets and other ticket packages are on sale now by contacting the Dawgs' front office.

