Cameron Cook Called up to ECHL's Adirondack Thunder

January 29, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced the call-up of forward Cameron Cook to the Adirondack Thunder (ECHL) Monday.

Cook, 26, leads the Marksmen, and all SPHL players, with 41 points in 30 games played so far this season.

The Nova Scotia native is coming off the heels of a 5-point weekend, which included his 100th career SPHL point. Overall, Cook has recorded 104 points in 107 SPHL games, and has 3 assists in 18 ECHL games.

In additional roster moves, forward Roman Kraemer has been put on team suspension, and goaltender Frankie McClendon has been released.

Fayetteville returns to home ice Friday, February 2 on Faith & Family Night, presented by Manna Church.

Single-game tickets for Faith & Family Night and all 2023-24 Marksmen home games are available at marksmenhockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from January 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.