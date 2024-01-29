Storm Head Home for Three

MOLINE, IL. - Following a weekend sweep of the Macon Mayhem the Quad City Storm returns to Vibrant Arena at the Mark Thursday to start a three game weekend at home versus the Evansville Thunderbolts and Huntsville Havoc.

Thursday is the Storm's second annual Education Day Game presented by Chick Fil A. More than 6000 students will file into Vibrant Arena to cheer on the Storm and learn about the science of hockey, geography of Storm player's hometowns and more. Puck drop is 10:00 AM.

Friday the Storm host the Huntsville Havoc for the first of two games. Friday is Celebration of Black Excellence Night as the Storm welcome the 'Soul of Chicago' - Chicago State Marching Band and recognize leaders and difference makers in the Quad Cities' black community.

Puck drop is at 7:00.

And Saturday is Union Night Presented by Local Union 25 Plumbers and Pipefitters, Local Union 91 Sheet Metal Workers, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and Tri-City Building Trades Council. Saturday is the final dollar beer night of the season and the game is expected to sell out, so fans should purchase tickets early. Puck Drop is at 7:00.

Tickets for all games can be purchased at QuadCityStorm.com, TicketMaster.com and the Vibrant Arena Box Office.

