Thomson Heads to Cincinnati

January 29, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, AL - Head Coach Stuart Stefan has announced that forward David Thomson has earned a call-up to the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL).

Thomson, 26, has appeared in 26 games for the Havoc this season and was on a nine-game point streak at the time of his call-up.

"Thommer has earned this, " stated Head Coach Stuart Stefan. "From day one here he's put in a ton of work and become an important part of our team and our locker room. We're excited to see him make an impact in Cincinnati."

This marks the third call-up for the Havoc this year.

