Dawgs Bring Back Ford, Release Tucker

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs forward Nick Ford

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Friday that forward Nick Ford has returned from his loan to the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder, and forward Jackson Tucker has been placed on waivers.

Ford had a strong start to his tenure with the Dawgs, recording two goals and three assists in six games before earning the move up to Adirondack. The six-foot-one forward played in two games for the Thunder, and will be available for the Dawgs this weekend during their road trip to Fayetteville.

Tucker joined the Dawgs on October 29 after spending the past three seasons playing in the FPHL. In Roanoke, the six-foot forward played in nine games, tallying one assist. The Carolina Thunderbirds own his FPHL rights if he clears waivers.

Roanoke will face the Marksmen in a weekend doubleheader tonight and tomorrow night at Crown Coliseum. Puck drop for tonight's matchup is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST, while Saturday night's game will begin at 6:00 p.m.

