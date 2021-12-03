Mayhem Grounded by Ice Flyers

PENSACOLA, FL - Flying high off the back of two straight wins, the Mayhem invaded "The Hangar" in Pensacola seeking to make it three straight. Tonight's matchup would mark the first game of a home and home set with the Ice Flyers.

Just three minutes into the game, Griff Jeszka would strike on an early opportunity for the Ice Flyers. Parrish would double Pensacola's advantage with a power play strike. Devin Brink of the Mayhem would answer back almost immediately with a strike of his own. With about a minute left in the opening frame, Jeszka would net his second of the game.

The second period would summarize the game fairly well. There were no penalties for either side in the period, and there were only three total penalties in the game. Dalton Young of the Ice Flyers would add the only score of the frame to give Pensacola a 4-1 lead.

Despite their best efforts to get back in the game, the Mayhem would fall out of contention in the third period. A strike from Wendorf and two from Blaszczak would see the Ice Flyers ground the Mayhem's hopes to the tune of a 7-1 loss.

After a tough travel schedule, the Mayhem get to return to the friendly confines of the Macon Coliseum tomorrow night. They'll be hosting these same Ice Flyers for Tickets for Toys Night. Any fan who brings a toy to donate to The Methodist's Home is eligible for a special Buy One Get One offer to watch the Mayhem!

