Roanoke's Offense Too Much for Marksmen

December 3, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen (10-5-0), proud members of the Southern Professional Hockey League, fell to the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs (5-4-4) on Friday night, 6-3.

Already working with a depleted roster, the Marksmen fought Roanoke to a 1-1 deadlock through most of the first period with Tom Pokorney (RNK) and Alex Renaud (FAY). Matt O'Dea buried a feed from Mac Jansen (10,11) to break the tie and give Roanoke a lead they wouldn't give up.

The Rail Yard Dawgs chased starter Jason Pawloski in the second period after Jansen and Jeff Jones scored.

Roanoke has now scored 11 goals in two games in Fayetteville. In the season series, the home team has yet to win a game.

In the third period, the Marksmen tried to mount a comeback with goals from F.X. Girard (3) and Matt McNair (7) but Roanoke answered with a goal from Jansen and Nick Ford.

Austyn Roudebush stopped 20 of 23 shots en route to his fourth win of the season. Jason Pawloski suffers just his third loss of the season.

The two teams will battle again tomorrow at 6:00 p.m. at the Crown Coliseum. It will be Peanuts Night at the Crown Coliseum and very limited tickets still remain under the tickets tab at marksmenhockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.