Thunderbolts Rally Twice to Come Back, Upset Havoc in Overtime

December 3, 2021







Huntsville, Ala.: Despite trailing twice in tonight's game against the first-place Huntsville Havoc, the Thunderbolts rallied twice, forced overtime, and handed Huntsville their first home-ice loss this season, winning in overtime 4-3. The Thunderbolts next home game will be on Saturday, December 4th at 7:00pm CT as they host the Birmingham Bulls. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

The Havoc took an early lead at 5:15 of the first period on a goal from Mathieu Newcomb, but the Thunderbolts rallied quickly to score two goals in 11 seconds to take a 2-1 lead. The first goal was at 10:39, as Zane Jones stole the puck in-close and put it quickly past Havoc goaltender Max Milosek, assisted by Peter De Coppi. At 10:50, it was Peter De Coppi scoring on a quick follow-up rush, assisted by Mike Ferraro and Charles Barber.

In the second period, Huntsville scored two goals from Jacob Barber and Bauer Neudecker to take a 3-2 lead, as Milosek stopped all 11 shots to help Huntsville rally back to the lead. The Thunderbolts responded early in the third period, as Cameron Cook scored the tying goal on a 2-on-2 rush up ice at 1:22, unassisted. The game required overtime, and after great goaltending from both sides, Jones scored the overtime winning goal at 3:25, set up by Austin Plevy on a 2-on-1 chance.

Jones led the way with two goals, De Coppi scored a goal and assist, while Cook also scored one goal. Brian Billett stopped 24 of 27 shots faced for his 8th win of the season. The Thunderbolts next face the Havoc on Saturday, December 11th at Ford Center, face-off at 7:00pm CT.

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fifth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

