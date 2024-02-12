Dawgs Announce Details for Blue vs. White Exhibition Game

February 12, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs will be hosting a Blue vs. White Exhibition Game on Tuesday, February 13, with puck drop scheduled for 10:35 A.M. at Berglund Center.

Gates open at 9:00 A.M., and tickets are still available to the general public, online or at the Berglund Center box office. If you plan to purchase a ticket on the day of the game, you can visit the Gate 3 box office to buy your ticket or to pick up from will-call.

The exhibition will feature a 'Blue vs. White' intersquad scrimmage, with two 20-minute periods played by the Dawgs followed by a skills competition. Gates 1, 2, 4, and 12 will only be sanctioned for school arrivals, and schools have been assigned specific gates to enter the arena. Gate 2 will still be available for all ADA guests, both for schools and the general public. Gate 10 will be the only gate available for the public to enter the event. Employees, volunteers, and media should still enter through Gate 5. All other gates will not be open for entry into the exhibition.

All vehicles for the general public should park in Lot E, while buses will be directed to park in Lot C. The School Day Exhibition is sponsored by media partner B99.9. This new event was created in place of a designated School Day Game.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will resume their regular season slate by hosting the Evansville Thunderbolts on Friday night, February 16 at 7:05 P.M. EST at Berglund Center, and you can watch the game on Flo or listen in on Mixlr. Single game tickets for home games are on sale now at Berglund Center box office and online. Season tickets, group tickets, and other ticket packages are on sale now by contacting the Dawgs' front office.

