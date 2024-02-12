Anthony Yurkins Returned to Marksmen from Royals

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the return of Anthony Yurkins from the Reading Royals (ECHL).

Yurkins, 25, is in his first professional season and has registered 14 (5G+9A) points in 27 games while providing leadership in the locker room. The Staten Island, New York, native was named the SPHL Player of the Week in December and has four points in his last four SPHL games. While on loan in Reading, he played in two games, his first in the ECHL.

In a prior transaction, the Marksmen released forward Skate Skalde.

Yurkins and the Marksmen return to home ice with three straight games against the Quad City Storm February 23-25.

