Dawgs Acquire Munichiello in Three-Player Deal with Macon

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Monday that the team has traded forward Bailey Morrissette and defenseman Jonathan Bartuccio-Pereira to the Macon Mayhem in exchange for forward Tommy Munichiello.

Munichiello is in his fifth professional season, appearing in 103 SPHL games, 67 FPHL games, and six ECHL games since 2019. The five-foot-nine winger has eight goals and 19 assists in 36 games for the Mayhem this season, after a career year in the 2022-2023 season that saw him notch 16 goals and 24 assists in 48 games for Macon. Munichiello has 25 goals and 48 assists in his 103 career SPHL appearances between Macon and Huntsville. Prior to his professional career, Weymouth, Massachusetts native played four seasons of college hockey at Babson College (NCAA-DIII), with 27 goals and 38 assists in 95 career NCAA games, and he was also the team's captain during his senior season. Munichiello grew up just a town over from Roanoke defenseman Billy Roche in the suburbs of Boston.

Bartuccio-Pereira came to Roanoke after playing last season in the LNAH for two different teams. The six-foot defenseman appeared in 29 games for the Dawgs, registering 11 assists, 14 penalty minutes, and a plus-six rating. The left-shot blueliner also played five seasons collegiately at the University of Southern Maine (NCAA-DIII) from 2018-2022, notching three goals, 15 assists, and 71 penalty minutes in 67 career games. The St-Bruno-de-Montarville, Quebec native also had prior junior hockey experience in the QJHL, OJHL, and CCHL.

Morrisette joined the Dawgs in his fourth professional season, with prior stops in Sweden, France, and Germany before returning to Quebec earlier this season to play senior hockey. The five-foot-seven forward notched three goals, three assists, and a plus-two rating in 12 games for Roanoke after signing with the team back on January 10. Prior to Roanoke, Morrissette had most recently played in the LHSAAAQ and the LNAH, but also compiled over 40 games of professional experience in Sweden2, France3, and Germany4 combined. Morrisette also played three seasons of junior hockey in the QJHL prior to his pro career.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will host the Evansville Thunderbolts on Friday night, February 16 at 7:05 P.M. EST at Berglund Center, and you can watch the game on Flo or listen in on Mixlr. Single game tickets for home games are on sale now at Berglund Center box office and online. Group tickets and other ticket packages are on sale now by contacting the Dawgs' front office.

