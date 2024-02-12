Thunderbolts Host Quad City this Wednesday Before Traveling to Roanoke, Birmingham

Evansville, In.: After another weekend split against the first-place Birmingham Bulls, the Thunderbolts prepare for a busy week ahead, beginning with a home game against Quad City this Wednesday night at Ford Center, followed by a multi-day road trip to Roanoke this weekend and Birmingham next Monday.

Week In Review:

The Thunderbolts defeated the Birmingham Bulls 2-1 on Friday night at Ford Center behind goals from Brendan Harrogate and Brady Lynn, along with a 31-save performance from Brendahn Brawley. On Saturday at Birmingham, the Thunderbolts were defeated 4-2 in a game filled with power plays for both teams. Jordan Spadafore and Kenny Britton scored Evansville's goals on Saturday, while Brawley was busy yet solid, stopping 40 of 44 shots.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts host the Quad City Storm this Wednesday, February 14th for Valentine's Day. Valentine's Day will feature a special deal of two goal zone tickets along with two movie tickets to use at Showplace Entertainment for only $35. A package of two tickets for the Valentine's Day game without movie tickets will also be on sale for only $14. More information can be found at https://bit.ly/BoltsVMD24. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2548), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office. Following Wednesday's home game, the Thunderbolts will hit the road for three away games, starting in Roanoke this Friday and Saturday night, both games starting at 6:05pm CT. The Thunderbolts will then play at Birmingham on Monday the 19th, opening face-off at 1:05pm CT. Fans can watch all three road games on FloHockey with a paid subscription or can listen in for free on the Thunderbolts Mixlr Channel. Fans can also watch the road games at the Official Thunderbolts away game watch party at Parkway Pizza on 3911 Broadway Avenue on Evansville's West Side.

Coming Soon:

The Thunderbolts return home to host the Peoria Rivermen for 90's Night on Saturday, February 24th. The Thunderbolts will be wearing specialty 90's themed jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game, replicas will also be on sale at the Thunderbolts merchandise stand. Space Monkey Records will be providing music in the Ford Center lobby while DJ Chidi will provide 90's throwback tunes inside the arena.

Scouting the Opponent:

Quad City Storm:

Record: 18-18-0, 36 Points, T-6th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Leif Mattson/Cole Golka (16 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Leif Mattson (36 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Brent Moran (10-8-0, .910 Save %)

Thunderbolts 23-24 Record vs QCS: 3-5-1

The Storm split their past weekend's two games against the Peoria Rivermen, beginning with a 5-4 shootout victory at home on Friday. Doug Blaisdell, John Schiavo, Logan Nelson and Cole Golka scored goals in regulation, while Patriks Marcinkevics, Nelson and Schiavo scored in the shootout as Brent Moran stopped all three Rivermen shootout attempts and 26 of 30 shots in-game. Quad City was shut out 3-0 in the rematch in Bloomington, Illinois on Saturday, with Moran stopping 39 of 42 Peoria shots.

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs:

Record: 22-10-6, 50 Points, 4th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: CJ Stubbs/Jacob Kelly (12 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Tommy Munichiello (27 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Austyn Roudebush (17-3-3, .907 Save %)

Thunderbolts 23-24 Record vs RNK: 1-1

The Rail Yard Dawgs started the past weekend at home with a 7-3 win over the Macon Mayhem on Friday, with Jacob Kelly scoring three goals, John MacDonald scoring twice, and one goal each from CJ Stubbs and Bailey Morrissette. In goal, Austyn Roudebush stopped 27 of 30 shots. Saturday's game against Knoxville did not go as well, as Roanoke was defeated 5-4 in overtime. Owen McDade scored twice, while Billy Roche and Brenden Stanko each scored once, with Stanko's goal forcing overtime. Roudebush had a difficult night in goal, stopping only 20 of 25 shots.

Birmingham Bulls:

Record: 26-7-6, 58 Points, 1st Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Drake Glover (23 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Carson Rose (39 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Hayden Stewart (18-5-4, .936 Save %)

Thunderbolts 23-24 Record vs BHM: 2-2

MacGregor Sinclair scored Birmingham's lone goal on Friday in Evansville, while Carson Rose scored twice in Saturday's rematch, along with Sinclair and Scott Donahue. In goal this past weekend, Hayden Stewart stopped 28 of 30 shots on Friday, while Drennan Atherton secured the win on Saturday with 35 saves on 36 shots. The Bulls host the Huntsville Havoc this Friday and Saturday night before hosting Evansville on Monday afternoon.

Call-up Report

- Colton Kalezic (Cincinnati Cyclones - ECHL)

- 30 GP, 4 G, 3 A, 7 P, 6 PIM

- Chays Ruddy (Orlando Solar Bears - ECHL)

- 2 GP, 0 G, 2 A, 2 P, 4 PIM

- Bair Gendunov (Tulsa Oilers - ECHL)

- 13 GP, 6 G, 3 A, 9 P, 4 PIM

- Scott Kirton (Cincinnati Cyclones - ECHL)

- 7 GP, 1 G, 0 A, 1 P, 5 PIM

- Mike Ferraro (Cincinnati Cyclones, prev. Savannah - ECHL)

- 16 GP, 1 G, 4 A, 5 P, 4 PIM

- Cole Ceci (Worcester Railers - ECHL)

- 0 GP, 0-0-0, 0.00 GAA, .000 Save %

Transactions:

Fri. 2/9: F Kenny Britton activated from Injured Reserve

Fri. 2/9: F Vadim Vasjonkin loaned to Estonian National Team

Individual game tickets and group packages are on sale for this 2023-24 season. Season tickets for the 2024-25 season will go on sale on Wednesday, February 14th. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our all-new website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

