Darrar Nets Two in Shootout Win

November 6, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







ROANOKE, VA - Rob Darrar and Hunter Vorva would steal the show tonight as the Havoc beat Roanoke in a shootout.

Darrar would tie the game at 1 in the third period while Vorva would keep the Rail Yard Dawgs off the board after their first goal.

Vorva stonewalled all five Rail Yard Dawgs in the shootout as Rob Darrar scored the only goal in the shootout.

The Havoc will be back at home on Wednesday, November 10th against the Knoxville Ice Bears.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from November 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.