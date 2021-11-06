Darrar Nets Two in Shootout Win
November 6, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
ROANOKE, VA - Rob Darrar and Hunter Vorva would steal the show tonight as the Havoc beat Roanoke in a shootout.
Darrar would tie the game at 1 in the third period while Vorva would keep the Rail Yard Dawgs off the board after their first goal.
Vorva stonewalled all five Rail Yard Dawgs in the shootout as Rob Darrar scored the only goal in the shootout.
The Havoc will be back at home on Wednesday, November 10th against the Knoxville Ice Bears.
