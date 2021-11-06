SPHL Announces Suspension
November 6, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Saturday announced the following suspension: Fayetteville's Donald Olivieri
Fayetteville's Donald Olivieri has been suspended two games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 32, Fayetteville at Knoxville, played on Friday, November 5.
Olivieri was assessed a match penalty under Rule 52.2, Slew-footing, at 15:47 of the third period. Olivieri will miss Fayetteville's games against Knoxville on November 6 and 7.
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from November 6, 2021
- Poreda, Ice Bears Stifle Marksmen 3-1 - Knoxville Ice Bears
- SPHL Announces Suspension - SPHL
- Skelly Marks Second Call up for Havoc - Huntsville Havoc
- Brian Billett, Thunderbolts Shut out Bobcats 5-0 - Evansville Thunderbolts
- Rivermen Fall to Quad City 2-1 in First Home Loss of Season - Peoria Rivermen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.