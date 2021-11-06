SPHL Announces Suspension

November 6, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Saturday announced the following suspension: Fayetteville's Donald Olivieri

Fayetteville's Donald Olivieri has been suspended two games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 32, Fayetteville at Knoxville, played on Friday, November 5.

Olivieri was assessed a match penalty under Rule 52.2, Slew-footing, at 15:47 of the third period. Olivieri will miss Fayetteville's games against Knoxville on November 6 and 7.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from November 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.