Thunderbolts Win Streak Ends with 3-1 Loss in Peoria

Peoria, Ill.: The Thunderbolts' 4-game winning streak came to an end on Saturday night with a close 3-1 loss to the Peoria Rivermen, with Cameron Cook scoring the lone goal. The Thunderbolts next home game will be on Friday, November 12 at 7:00pm CT as they host the Knoxville Ice Bears. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

In a very close contest, the Rivermen scored the opening goal, a breakaway goal from Alec Hagaman, at 7:42 of the second period. Evansville responded well, scoring the tying goal only 28 seconds into the third period, as Cameron Cook sniped a shot past Rivermen goaltender Eric Levine, assisted by TJ Dockery. Despite that, some sustained pressure in the Evansville end resulted in the go-ahead goal for Peoria, scored by Brandon McMartin at 3:15. The Rivermen added an empty net goal late in regulation to secure a 3-1 win, ending the Thunderbolts' win streak at 4 games. Brian Billett made 21 saves in only his second loss of the season. The Thunderbolts next face Peoria on Friday, December 31st at Ford Center, face-off at 7:00PM CT.

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fifth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

