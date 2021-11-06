Brian Billett, Thunderbolts Shut out Bobcats 5-0

Danville, Ill.: Following a shutout the weekend prior against Vermilion County at Ford Center, the Thunderbolts followed up with another shutout on the Bobcats' home ice, 5-0 the final score. The Thunderbolts next home game will be on Friday, November 12 at 7:00pm CT as they host the Knoxville Ice Bears. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

Tanner Butler opened the scoring for Evansville, at the 5:50 mark from Scott Kirton. After an apparent injury to Bobcats' starting goaltender Korbin Kaczperski, Thomas Proudlock had to enter the game cold, and allowed two Thunderbolts goals only 46 seconds apart late in the first period. The first goal was TJ Dockery's first professional goal, assisted by Mike Ferraro at 14:03. The goal that gave Evansville a 3-0 lead was scored by Cole Stallard at 14:49 from Kirton and Chase Carter.

The Thunderbolts extended the lead to 4-0 in the second period, as Ferraro scored late, assisted by Josh Adkins and Cameron Cook at 18:24. In the third period, Brett Radford would also find the back of the net for his first professional goal, scoring with 5:50 remaining in the game, from Ferraro and Peter De Coppi.

Ferraro led the scoring with his goal and two assists. Radford, Stallard, Butler, and Dockery added a goal each, while Kirton tallied two assists. Brian Billett stopped all 19 shots faced for his sixth win and second shutout of the season. It is also his third shutout as a Thunderbolt, taking the franchise lead in that category. The Thunderbolts next face Vermillion County on Friday, January 7th at the David S. Palmer Arena, face-off at 7:00PM CT.

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fifth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

