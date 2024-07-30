Danbury Westerners Hockey Night Tonight
July 30, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Danbury Hat Tricks News Release
Hockey Night with the Danbury Westerners at Rogers Park has been rescheduled for TONIGHT, July 30 at 6:30 p.m.
The Hat Tricks, along with other local professional and junior hockey teams, will be celebrated.
All kids and adults wearing Hat Tricks/hockey merchandise get in for free! And don't miss Hat Tricks Head Coach and General Manager Billy McCreary throw out the first pitch at 6:15 p.m.
