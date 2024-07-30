Danbury Westerners Hockey Night Tonight

July 30, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Hockey Night with the Danbury Westerners at Rogers Park has been rescheduled for TONIGHT, July 30 at 6:30 p.m.

The Hat Tricks, along with other local professional and junior hockey teams, will be celebrated.

All kids and adults wearing Hat Tricks/hockey merchandise get in for free! And don't miss Hat Tricks Head Coach and General Manager Billy McCreary throw out the first pitch at 6:15 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.