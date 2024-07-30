Scantlebury Signs on for Year Three

July 30, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers have announced the return of Tucker Scantlebury for the 2024-25 season. The Manitoba native will suit up for his third year as a Prowler.

"Very excited to have [Scantlebury] back for another season," said Prowlers general manager Matt Graham. "He is capable of being one of the most dominant players in the league when the puck is on his stick, and he has shown that. He's not just a great player, but a great person to have around. He is passionate about winning and those are the type of people it takes to be successful. Really excited to see how he progresses going into year three."

Scantlebury notched career highs last season with 40 games played, 27 assists and 38 points. He scored four times on the man advantage and twice got credit for the game-winning goal. He also put up a hat trick on November 25 in Mississippi.

Over his two year pro career, Scantlebury has 25 goals and 65 points in 64 FPHL games, all with Port Huron. He also has 28 games of SPHL experience with the Fayetteville Marksmen, Huntsville Havoc and Macon Mayhem.

The Prowlers' 10th anniversary season opens at McMorran Place on October 18 against the Carolina Thunderbirds. Catch all 28 home games this season and get exclusive benefits with a season ticket package! Get more information or lock in your seat at phprowlers.com/season-memberships or email amber@phprowlers.com.

