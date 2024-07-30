Grayson Highlands General Store & Inn Partners with Blue Ridge Bobcats

July 30, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







Wytheville, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats are excited to announce a new partnership with the Grayson Highlands General Store & Inn. Located at 4249 Highlands Parkway, Mouth of Wilson, VA, the Grayson Highlands General Store offers a variety of essential services including groceries, ice cream, beer & wine, fuel, rooms, and more.

This partnership aims to strengthen community ties and provide both locals and visitors with convenient access to essential goods and services, while also supporting the Blue Ridge Bobcats.

For more information, visit the Grayson Highlands General Store & Inn or contact the store directly at graysongeneralstore.com

