Sea Wolves Make 3 for 3 Trade with Zydeco

July 30, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







Biloxi, Mississippi - The Mississippi Sea Wolves of the Federal Prospects Hockey League are proud to announce that they have made a trade with Baton Rouge sending Jackson Bond, Dmitry Kuznetsov and Connor Lind to the Zydeco and bringing in Don Carter Jr, Curtis Hansen and Michael Haskins.

Carter Jr, a 28-year-old left-handed defenseman from Antioch, CA, joins the Sea Wolves after spending 21 games with the Zydeco last season. Scoring 10 points (5 goals and 5 assists including one game winning goal) the 6'0 defenseman led the Zydeco in plus/minus for any player over 10 games played in the season. Prior to joining Baton Rouge Don spent time in Watertown and Elmira in 2022-23 where he put up 20 points in 43 games and 3 points in 20 games in Macon of the SPHL in 2021-22.

Hansen, a 26-year-old forward from Mound, MN, was second on the Zydeco in assists with 29 last season. Curtis appeared in 49 games in Baton Rouge's inaugural season, his first in the FPHL. Despite having only 8 goals during the season 4 of Hansen's goals were game winning tallies and four goals came on the power play. Prior to joining the Zydeco Curtis played 51 games in 2021-22 in Macon with the Mayhem scoring 29 points in 51 games before playing just 5 games in Quad City in 2022-23.

Haskins, a 28-year-old right-handed defenseman from Estero, FL, spent 2023-24 in Baton Rouge in their inaugural season playing 54 of the Zydeco's 56 game schedule where the d-man put up 11 points. Prior to last season Michael played for the Sea Wolves in our inaugural season. In 37 games Haskins posted 9 points after coming over from the Binghamton Black Bears where he had 1 point in 2 games. Despite having spent last season in Baton Rouge professional Haskins was still found throughout the offseason In Biloxi.

Head Coach David Heeps was quick to respond to media inquiries "Trades are never easy, but they are part of the game. Obviously Kuzzy and Bond have meant so much to the organization and this fanbase and we wish them nothing but the best going forward, but this was a move where we acquired a solid shut down defenseman in Carter, Henson who is offensively gifted and bring back a player like Haskins who all can be big in the locker room for us as we create a positive culture here on the gulf."

Home opener is set! Your Sea Wolves return to the Gulf Coast on Saturday October 26th at 6:05pm to take on the Baton Rouge Zydeco! Season tickets for the 2024-2025 season are now on sale, call 228-999-8333 to save your seat today!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.