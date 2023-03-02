Danbury Hat Tricks Playoff Tickets on Sale

DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks have announced tickets for the 2023 FPHL Commissioner's Cup Playoffs are on-sale now.

Season-ticket holders will have the first chance to purchase their seats for all games.

In the playoffs, the Hat Tricks can play up to 7-home games. The playoff strip is $70.

Single-game playoff tickets will be on-sale for $18 for adults and $14 for children under 12, seniors, and military veterans.

For any games that are not played, fans will have the choice to be refunded or credited for tickets to next season's games.

Season-ticket holders will be contacted this week regarding playoff tickets. You can also send in an email to herm@danburyhattricks.com to confirm your interest and secure your seats.

Visit danburyhattricks.com/tickets to purchase your playoff tickets.

