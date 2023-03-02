Rockers Welcome the Detroit City Football Club

March 2, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Motor City Rockers News Release







We want to welcome our friends from DCFC to our game Friday night vs the Carolina Thunderbids. As the new season approaches the DCFC crew will be on site supporting the Rockers and their upcoming season. We encourage all City fans to come see your friends from DCFC and rock out with the Rockers as they take on the Carolina Thunderbirds. Use Promo Code CITY to get discounted tickets at www.mcrockershockey.com

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.