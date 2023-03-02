Black Bears Fall in Mississippi

Biloxi, MS- The Binghamton Black Bears came out on the wrong side of a high-scoring affair on their final midweek game of the season. The Mississippi Sea Wolves were able to score three-goals straight in the final period to propel themselves to victory, 6-4.

The Sea Wolves scored early to begin the game, just 38 seconds in. Binghamton was playing physical, winning faceoffs, and leading the shots on goal column, but they did not have anything to show for it. After the opening period, Mississippi led 1-0, even though Binghamton had a 25-10 advantage in shots.

In the second period, The Sea Wolves scored early, again, extending their lead to 2-0. Binghamton needing an answer, found one in Cam Yarwood, who scored his first goal back from injury, after missing a month of the season. Jeremie Forget was able to push aside the remaining shots in the frame, and the Black Bears went to the locker room down 2-1.

Yarwood scored again, three minutes into the third, tying the game at 2-2. Mississippi reclaimed the lead a minute later, but Bret Parker was able to even the score at 3-3 almost immediately. 10 seconds later, new-guy Everett Thompson generated a boost of energy sending a Sea Wolves player into the Black Bears bench. Thompson was denied on a breakaway attempt, but Geno DeAngelo was in the right spot to bury the rebound. Binghamton was on top for the first time, 4-3.

The Sea Wolves then jumpstarted their game, and proceeded to score the next two goals, tying and eventually reclaiming their lead, 5-4. The Black Bears had a power play late in the third nullified by a delay of game penalty, and with the empty net goal, Mississippi was able to defeat the Black Bears for the 2nd time this season, 6-4.

The road trip continues for the Black Bears, as they will travel to Columbus for the first time this season. Friday and Saturday's games are scheduled for 7:30p.m.

