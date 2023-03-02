Prowlers Finish Road Stretch in Delaware

The Port Huron Prowlers look to get back on track on the road against the last-place Delaware Thunder. Port Huron is 1-2-0 so far on its five-game road stretch.

The Prowlers were swept in Danbury on Feb. 24 and 25. The first game was close and Port Huron seemed to carry the play for parts of the game but Brian Wilson made some big saves to keep his team in front and the Hat Tricks added to their lead in the third to take it 4-1. The second game was all Danbury from the start. It was 7-0 after 40 minutes, but the Prowlers broke the shutout bid late in the third in a 7-3 defeat. Jason Diamond scored his first professional goal in his second career game for Port Huron. Danick Rodrigue took the loss on Friday and Wyatt Hoflin got the defeat on Saturday. Rodrigue also saw time in relief in the second game of the series. The Prowlers drop to fourth in the Continental Division having lost four of their last five games. They are 21-18-3 with 64 points.

The Thunder fell back down to earth after two strong games in Columbus two weeks ago. They were outscored 15-4 in two home defeats to the Watertown Wolves on Feb. 24 and 25. Former Prowler Austin Weber scored the opening goal in the first game but that's where the fun ended for Delaware as Watertown responded with six unanswered to take it 6-1. The Wolves went up by that same score late in the second period the next night en route to a 9-3 victory behind Parker Moskal's hat trick. Weber had a goal in each game while Jacob Gnidziejko took the loss in both games, making 50 total saves. The Thunder are 26 points out of a playoff spot in the Empire Division with a 4-33-3 record and 14 points.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Prowlers - Wyatt Hoflin (G) - Hoflin has been pulled in each of his last two starts and three of his last five. The FPHL's lowest-scoring team presents an opportunity to turn things around.

Thunder - Austin Weber (F) - Weber began the year in Port Huron but was released after no points in four games. He sits fourth on his new team in points with 15.

STAT CENTRAL

Joe Deveny (PHP) had six points in 10 games as a member of the Thunder last season...Andrew Lytle (DEL) is the only member of the Thunder who isn't a minus, he has played two games...The Prowlers are 8-0 this season against teams that currently have an under .500 win percentage...The Thunder set a North American professional hockey record with 29-straight losses (0-28-1) from Nov. 5-Feb. 4 which they followed with three-straight wins

SERIES SCHEDULE

March 3, 7:30 P.M. at Delaware Fairgrounds Center Ice Arena (Harrington, DE)

March 4, 7:00 P.M. at Delaware Fairgrounds Center Ice Arena (Harrington, DE)

Both games will be available live on the Port Huron Prowlers YouTube channel

